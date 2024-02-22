ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to news conference: Kamux Corporation publishes its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2023 on March 1, 2024

Kamux Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2023 on Friday, March 1, 2024, at approximately 9:00 EET. The report will be available at www.kamux.com after publishing.

News conference for investors, analysts and media will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, 1st floor, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki at 11:00 EET in English. CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Jukka Havia will present the Financial Statements.

The conference can be followed as a live webcast at https://kamux.videosync.fi/q4-2023

Pre-registration for the on-site news conference is requested. Registrations by February 28, 2024, by email to ir@kamux.fi.

Participation by conference call:

You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048520

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 5576765



Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com