Invitation to Minesto's webinar: Year-End Report 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday February 26, Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, will publish the Year-End Report 2025. Dr Martin Edlund, CEO, will present and share key updates from Minesto, followed by a Q&A session.

The webinar will take place online at 10am (CET) on Thursday 26 Februrary 2026.

The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be broadcast through Finwire TV.

Following the session, a recording will be available online.

The Year-End Report is scheduled for publication at 08.30 (CET) on Thursday 26 February, it will be distributed through press release and available at www.minesto.com

Contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

