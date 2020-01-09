Invitation to Media and Analyst Briefing for Ericsson Q4 and Full Year 2019 Report

Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 24, 2020

on One conference call for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2019 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 24, 2020.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

Conference call for analysts, investors and journalists

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions. The conference call will begin at 9:00 AM CET (8:00 AM GMT London, 3:00 AM EST New York).

To join the conference call, please phone one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46(0)8-566-426-51 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200-883-685)

International/UK: +44(0)333-300-0804 (Toll-free UK: 0800-358-9473)

US: +1-631-913-1422 (Toll-free US: +1-855-85-70686)

PIN code: 77615332#

Please call in at least 15 minutes before the conference call starts.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.ericsson.com/investors and https://www.ericsson.com/en/newsroom

A replay of the conference call will be available from about one hour after the conference call has ended until January 31, 2020.

Sweden replay number: +46(0)8-519-993-85

International replay number: +44(0)333-300-0819

US replay number: + 1-(866)-931-1566

PIN code: 301307611#

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

