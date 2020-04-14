Invitation to Media and Analyst Briefing for Ericsson Q1 2020 Report

STOCKHOLM, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on April 22, 2020

One conference call for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CEST

Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the first quarter 2020 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on April 22, 2020.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

Conference call for analysts, investors and journalists

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions. The conference call will begin at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).

To join the conference call, please phone one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46(0)8-566-426-51 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200-883-685)

International/UK: +44(0)333-300-0804 (Toll-free UK: 0800-358-9473)

US: +1-631-913-1422 (Toll-free US: 1-855-85-70686)

PIN code: 68032380#

Please call in at least 15 minutes before the conference call starts.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.ericsson.com/investors and https://www.ericsson.com/en/newsroom

A replay of the conference call will be available from about one hour after the conference call has ended until April 29, 2020.

Sweden replay number: +46(0)8-519-993-85

International replay number: +44(0)333-300-0819

US replay number: +1(866)931-1566

PIN code: 301317325#

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

SOURCE Ericsson