Invitation to Kindred Group's presentation of the Interim report for the second quarter 2021

LONDON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc will publish its Interim report for the second quarter 2021 on Friday 23 July 2021 at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 09.00 (CEST) which is web casted live on www.kindredgroup.com/Q22021.

For those who would like to participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please call:

UK: +44 33 330 092 62

US: +1 646 722 4957

SE: +46 8 505 583 74

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, ir@kindredgroup.com, +46 723 877 438

