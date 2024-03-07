Invitation to Kamux's Capital Markets Day on March 20, 2024

Kamux Corporation, Press release, 7.3.2024 at 12:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux invites investors, analysts and media representatives to its Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju and other members of the Kamux Management Team will host the event. During the event, the Management Team will present Kamux's updated strategy and long-term targets.

The CMD will be held as a hybrid event. Institutional investors, analysts and media representatives are welcome to attend the event at Clarion Hotel Aviapolis, Karhumäentie 5, Vantaa, Finland at 14.00–17.00 EET. Coffee will be served before the event starts and approximately halfway through the event. Kamux will also host two showroom visits, one directly before the event and a second one after the event.

Those participating the event on site are requested to register by email to ir@kamux.fi by March 14, 2024. Please let us know if you wish to participate the showroom visit, and if you will participate the visit before or after the event. Kamux will organize transportation from Clarion Hotel Aviapolis to the showroom and back.

Due to limited number of seats on site, we will confirm your participation to the CMD separately via email.

The Capital Markets Day can also be followed as a live webcast at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2024-cmd. A recording of the webcast and materials will be available at www.kamux.com after the event.

Agenda:

12.45–13.45 Showroom visit #1

14.00 CMD begins

17.00 CMD ends

17.00–18.00 Showroom visit #2

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com