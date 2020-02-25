Invitation to Investor Meeting at ESTRO in Vienna

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) invites analysts and investors to a meeting on April 4, in conjunction with the Annual Meeting of the European Society for Radiation Oncology (ESTRO), in Vienna, Austria.

The investor meeting will be held on Saturday, April 4, at 08:00 - 10:00 a.m. local time, at the Hilton Vienna Danube Waterfront.

Speakers at the meeting will include Richard Hausmann, Elekta's President and CEO, and other members of Elekta's management team. To attend, please register via https://bit.ly/37PW5gh.

Elekta will also host a user meeting on Friday, April 3 at Hilton Vienna Danube Waterfront. For more information about Elekta's activities at ESTRO and to register for the meeting, please see elekta.com/estro.

Welcome!

Register by: 23:59 CET, April 1, 2020.

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

Cecilia Ketels

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46-76-611-76-25

E-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com

Time zone: CET (Central European Time)

