STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance will publish the interim report for the third quarter 2020 on Friday, October 30, 2020, at approximately 07.30 AM (CET). A combined presentation and teleconference for investors, analysts and media will be held at 09.30 AM (CET).

Klaus-Anders Nysteen, CEO and Christer Johansson, CFO will present and comment the report.

The presentation will be held in English and broadcast live at:

https://financialhearings.com/event/12708

No advance notification is necessary.

Dial-in numbers for the conference call:

SE: +46850558359 UK: +443333009265 US: +18335268398

The presentation and the report will be available on www.hoistfinance.com after the publication.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/invitation-to-hoist-finance-third-quarter-2020-presentation,c3212514

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8270/3212514/1316467.pdf Invitation Q320

SOURCE Hoist Finance