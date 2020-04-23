Invitation to Electrolux Q1 Presentation
23 Apr, 2020, 07:25 BST
STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux results for the first quarter of 2020 will be published on May 7, 2020, at approximately 08.00 CET.
A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.
Slides used in the presentation will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir. The first quarter report of 2020 will also be available at the same address.
You can listen to the presentation here.
The details for participation by telephone are as follows:
Participants in Sweden please call +46-8-566-426-51
Participants in UK/Europe please call +44-3333-000-804
Participants in US please call +1-631-9131-422
Pin code: 54591041#
For further information, please contact:
Sophie Arnius
Head of Investor Relations
+46-70-590-80-72
Electrolux Press Hotline
+46-8-657-65-07
The following files are available for download:
