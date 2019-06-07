Invitation to Citycon's Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on 3 September 2019

HELSINKI, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon cordially invites investors, analysts and media to its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, 3 September in Stockholm, Sweden.



The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to provide information about Citycon's strategy and (re)development projects, operational performance and key assets. Before the presentations participants have an opportunity take part in an asset tour to Kista Galleria and Liljeholmstorget Galleria.



Participants from Citycon will be CEO F. Scott Ball, CFO Eero Sihvonen, COO Henrica Ginström, CDO Erik Lennhammar and other members of Citycon's management.

We also welcome participants to join a dinner on Monday evening, 2 September in Stockholm.

Please register latest by 20 August 2019. For practical questions and registration, please contact Tiina Tahkolahti by e-mail tiina.tahkolahti@citycon.com or phone +358-50-547-1196.

All presentations can be followed via a live webcast at www.citycon.com

Please find the preliminary agenda attached to this release.

About Citycon:

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.



www.citycon.com

Further information:

Mikko Pohjala

IR and Communications Director

+358-40-838-07-09

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

