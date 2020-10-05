Invitation to Caverion's Q3 report news conference and Sustainability Morning

HELSINKI, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has the pleasure to invite analysts, institutional investors and media to its Q3 report news conference and Sustainability Morning. The joint event will take place on Thursday, 5 November 2020, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (EET) at Hotel Kämp, Kluuvikatu 2, 2nd floor, Helsinki, Finland.

"The future of built environments is smart and sustainable. Increasing awareness of sustainability is supported by both EU-driven regulations and national legislation setting higher targets and actions for energy efficiency and carbon-neutrality. A significant amount of the Covid-19 related economic stimulus packages is also directed towards sustainable investments enabling smart buildings and cities and promoting a sustainable recovery," says Ari Lehtoranta, President and CEO of Caverion Corporation.

"Sustainability and digitalisation are the key themes in our strategy. This year we have defined our own sustainability targets. We will present the results of this work externally in our Sustainability Morning on 5 November 2020," Mr. Lehtoranta continues.

Preliminary programme (Finnish time (EET), a.m.)

10.00 Q3 Information Session and Q&A

~10.45 Sustainability Morning presentation

~11.15 - 11.30 Sustainability related Q&A

The Sustainability Morning is expected to start at around 10.45 a.m. Finnish time (EET), immediately following the Q3 news conference. The Sustainability Morning presentation will take approximately 30 minutes, followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English.

The presenters are President and CEO Ari Lehtoranta and Chief Financial Officer Martti Ala-Härkönen.

Registration

All participants to the physical meeting are kindly asked to register in advance by 20 October 2020. To sign up, please use the registration form below, which can also be found on Caverion's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

Due to the corona related space restrictions, the number of participants to the physical meeting has been limited to 25 guests. Caverion reserves the right to limit participation if necessary and will confirm the participation after the deadline above. Please also note that the registration is made for the whole event, in order to avoid any unnecessary disturbance during the webcast.

Webcast

The news conference can be viewed live without registration at www.caverion.com/investors. The live webcast will start at 10.00 a.m. (EET). A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address at approximately 1.00 p.m. (EET).

Conference call

It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call. Participants are requested to call one of the assigned numbers at least five minutes before the conference call begins, at 9.55 a.m. (EET) at the latest:

+44 (0)330 336 9105

+46 (0)8 5033 6574

Participant code for the conference call is "9790402 / Caverion". During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Publishing of Caverion's Interim Report for January-September 2020

Caverion Corporation's Interim Report for January-September 2020 will be published on Thursday, 5 November 2020, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Finnish Time, EET). Following the publication of the Q3 report, Caverion will also publish its sustainability targets and KPI's. The releases and Q3 presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

Schedule in different time zones



Interim Report published The news conference, conference

call and live webcast Recorded webcast

available EET (Helsinki) 08.00 10.00 13.00 CET (Paris, Stockholm) 07.00 09.00 12.00 GMT (London) 06.00 08.00 11.00 EST (New York) 01.00 03.00 06.00

For additional information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström

Head of Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 40 5581 328

milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

