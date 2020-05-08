Invitation to a Webcast, Conference Call and Press Conference: Kamux Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2020

Kamux Corporation Investor News 8 May 2020 at 13:00

HELSINKI, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-March 2020 on Friday, 15 May 2020 at about 9:00 a.m.

Kamux will hold a webcast, conference call and press conference for media and analysts on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 (EET) in Finnish and then in English at around 11:45 (EET).

Due to the corona pandemic, public meetings of over ten people are not allowed according to the decision of the Regional State Administrative Agencies, and because of that only five analysts or representatives of the media can attend the press conference in person (Hotel Kämp, Symposion meeting room, Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki). The participants will be chosen in order of registration. Pre-registration is required. Registrations by 13 May, 2020 by e-mail: ir@kamux.fi.

We recommend following the conference via live webcast. Link to the English part: https://kamux.videosync.fi/2020-q1-results

Participants of the conference call are requested to call in and register a few minutes prior to the start of the conference call on the following numbers:

Finland: +358-981-710-310

Sweden: +46-856-642-651

UK: +44-333-300-0804

US: +1-855-857-0686

The conference ID is 53842682#

The Interim Report be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Marko Lehtonen.

