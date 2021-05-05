Invitation to a press conference: Kamux Corporation's Interim Report for January--March 2021

HELSINKI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-March on May 12, 2021 at about 9:00 a.m.

Kamux will hold an Interim Report webcast and conference call for media and analysts on Wednesday May 12, 2021 at 11:00 (EEST) in Finnish and then in English at around 12:00 (EEST). The event will be hold only through web and you can follow it as a live webcast in Finnish through a link at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2021-q1-tulos and in English at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2021-q1-results.

Participation by conference call:

Finland: +358 981710310

Sweden: +46 856642651

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

United States: +1 6319131422

PIN: 65905119#

The Interim Report will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Marko Lehtonen.

Kamux Corporation

Further information:

Communications Director Satu Otala

ir@kamux.fi

Telephone +358 400 629 337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

