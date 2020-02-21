HELSINKI, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2019 on Friday, 28 February 2020 at about 9:00 a.m.

Kamux will hold a Financial Statements Bulletin press conference for media and analysts on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hotel Kämp, Symposium meeting room, address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki, at 11:00 (EET) in Finnish and then in English at around 11:45 (EET).

You can follow the press conference live in English https://kamux.videosync.fi/2019-q4-results.

The Financial Statements Bulletin will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Marko Lehtonen.

Registration for the press conference by 26 February 2020 by email ir@kamux.fi.

Kamux Corporation

Further information:

Communications Director Satu Otala

ir@kamux.fi

Telephone +358 400 629 337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 72 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 240,000 used cars, 46,596 of which were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/invitation-to-a-press-conference--kamux-corporation-s-financial-statements-bulletin-for-2019,c3040839

SOURCE Kamux