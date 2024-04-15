Invitation: Sobi's Q1 2024 report

News provided by

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

15 Apr, 2024, 08:51 GMT

Sobi plans to publish its report for the first quarter of 2024 on 25 April 2024 at 08:00 CEST.

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call, which will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session on the same day at 16:00 CEST.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com prior to the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13
For other countries, please find the details here.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation--sobi-s-q1-2024-report,c3959373

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Notice of Annual General Meeting in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

The shareholders in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) Reg. No. 556038-9321, are hereby summoned to the Annual General Meeting (the...

Sobi publishes Annual and sustainability report for 2023

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today published its Annual and sustainability report for 2023. Inspired by caring and powered by science,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics