Invitation: Sobi's Aspaveli® and the Phase 3 VALIANT data in Nephrology call

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

25 Oct, 2024, 11:12 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

VALIANT Phase 3 results after presentation at ASN

Investors, analysts, and members of the media are invited to a conference call on Tuesday, October 29th, at 12:00 CET, 11:00 GMT, and 07:00 EDT. The call will include a presentation of results and insights from management and Professor Fadi Fakhouri following the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13
For other countries, please find the details here.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Contacts

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

