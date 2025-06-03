Invitation: Sobi's Aspaveli® - 52-week Phase 3 VALIANT data in nephrology

News provided by

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

03 Jun, 2025, 09:08 GMT

VALIANT Phase 3 data in nephrology after presentation at the ERA congress.

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors, analysts, and members of the media are invited to a conference call on Thursday, 12 June, at 13:30 CEST, 12:30 GMT, and 08:30 EDT. The call will include a presentation of results and insights from management and Professor Fadi Fakhouri following the European Renal Association (ERA) congress and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please find the details here.

Sobi®

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation--sobi-s-aspaveli----52-week-phase-3-valiant-data-in-nephrology,c4158162

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4158162/3482940.pdf

Invitation Sobis Aspaveli 52-week data

Also from this source

Sobi to share new clinical data and research at EULAR 2025

Sobi® (STO: SOBI) will present new clinical data and research outcomes at the annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2025) in Barcelona from ...

Bulletin from Sobi's Annual General Meeting (AGM)

The Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) AGM was convened today on 8 May 2025. At the AGM, the shareholders, in accordance with the proposed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics