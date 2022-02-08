INVITATION: INVISIO invites you to a conference call February 15 at 10:00 CET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on February 15 at 10.00 CET where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present the Year-end Bulletin 2021.



The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the report followed by a Q&A session.

The report will be published on February 14, 2022, at 14:00 CET.



Phone number for the conference:

To participate in the conference call, use the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in

5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.



Standard international: +44 (0) 2071928338

Sweden (Local number): +46 (0) 8 56618467, (Toll free): +46 (0) 200125160

Denmark (Local number): +45 32720417, (Toll free): +45 80711246

UK (Local number): +44 (0) 8444819752, (Toll free): +44 (0) 8002796619

Germany (Local number): +49 (0) 6922222625, (Toll free): +49 (0) 8007234756

France (Local number): +33 (0) 170700781, (Toll free): +33 (0) 805101465

Switzerland (Local number): +41 (0) 445807145, (Toll free): +41(0) 800000367

Conference-ID: 112 9026

Webcast:

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

ttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b6o4n4wf

For further information, please contact:

Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | Mail: mpn@invisio.com

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/invisio-ab/r/invitation--invisio-invites-you-to-a-conference-call-february-15-at-10-00-cet,c3500219

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/3500219/1530941.pdf Invitation to INVISIO Year-end Bulletin 2021 conference call

SOURCE INVISIO AB