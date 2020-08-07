INVITATION: INVISIO invites you to a conference call August 14 at 10:00 CEST

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on August 14 at 10.00 CEST where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present the Interim Report for January - June 2020.

The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the Report followed by a Q&A session. The Interim Report will be published on August 14, 2020, at 08:30 CEST.

Phone number for the conference:

To participate in the conference call, use the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.

Sweden: +46(0) 8 566 184 67

Denmark: +45 327 204 17

UK: +44(0) 844 4819 752

Germany: +49(0) 692 2222 625

France: +33(0) 170 700 781

Switzerland: +41(0) 445 807 145

Standard international: +44 (0) 2071 928 338

Conference-ID: 492 6538

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4tbpgspk

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials tech­nology and integration. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

For further information, please contact

Michael Peterson

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45-5372-7733

E-post: mpn@invisio.com

