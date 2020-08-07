INVITATION: INVISIO invites you to a conference call August 14 at 10:00 CEST
07 Aug, 2020, 07:49 BST
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on August 14 at 10.00 CEST where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present the Interim Report for January - June 2020.
The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the Report followed by a Q&A session. The Interim Report will be published on August 14, 2020, at 08:30 CEST.
Phone number for the conference:
To participate in the conference call, use the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.
Sweden: +46(0) 8 566 184 67
Denmark: +45 327 204 17
UK: +44(0) 844 4819 752
Germany: +49(0) 692 2222 625
France: +33(0) 170 700 781
Switzerland: +41(0) 445 807 145
Standard international: +44 (0) 2071 928 338
Conference-ID: 492 6538
Webcast
To follow the presentation online, use the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4tbpgspk
About INVISIO AB (publ)
INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.
For further information, please contact
Michael Peterson
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO
Mobile: +45-5372-7733
E-post: mpn@invisio.com
