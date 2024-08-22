Invitation and registration for Essity's Capital Markets Day on December 3, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to Essity's Capital Markets Day on December 3, 2024, at the company's production facility for hygiene products in Valls, Spain.

Over the course of the day, Magnus Groth, President and CEO, and Fredrik Rystedt, CFO and Executive Vice President, together with executives and experts within Essity, will present the company's strategy for continued profitable growth and the roadmap to achieving the company's new financial targets, which were presented on June 17, 2024. The day will also include a guided tour of the production facility in Valls as well as a demonstration of the global planning and logistics hub and innovations within the company's various categories. The day begins at 08:00 CET with registration and breakfast.

Use the link below to register your participation no later than October 1. The number of seats is limited, and priority will therefore be given to institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media.

Register for Essity's Capital Markets Day here

The Capital Markets Day will not be livestreamed. Material from parts of the day will be available on Essity's website after the event.

A very warm welcome!

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

