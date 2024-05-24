Invisors recognised in UK's Best Workplaces for Development™ 2024 List!

GLASGOW, Scotland, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, has officially been named as one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Development™ 2024 by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

Invisors ranked #14 in the brand new UK's Best Workplaces for Development List which recognises companies making employee development a key part of company culture.

The listed workplaces offer employees the chance to better themselves, to learn new skills and to progress within the organisation. By being included in the List, the companies have demonstrated they understand that development is not one-size fits all and they actively support every single employee to undertake their own tailored journey of growth. Because of this, their people are fuelled by a sense of purpose, feel valued by their employer and give their best to the organisation.

"Receiving this award after only being in the UK for 2 years is a fantastic achievement and a testament to us replicating the culture and leadership style of Invisors US," shares Matt Lawrence, EMEA Commercial Lead at Invisors. "Our hiring policy has been simple - recruiting great people who fit straight into the team and live our values every day. As the Invisors UK team grows each month we have been selective in hiring experienced resources alongside graduates straight out of university - this ensures deep expertise alongside some fresh ideas and different ways of thinking."

In the official survey completed by Invisors UK teammates, 100% of employees indicated pride in their team, the team's accomplishments and their willingness to give extra for the success of the team. The group's sense of community and commitment is a driving factor in their success. Invisors' inclusion on this exclusive list officially acknowledges the ongoing commitment to the team's growth and development.

"Employee training and development isn't just about teaching employees to do their jobs, it's about showing employees that they are valued and that there is a path of progression available. When employees don't see opportunity, they don't bring their best selves to work and productivity and retention will be adversely impacted," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK.

"Employee development is future-focused and evidences a commitment to employee's long-term growth. It ensures your people feel valued, and feeds into the overall company culture and strategy. Each year, we recognise organisations whose thriving workplace cultures are enabling both their people and their business to flourish. Opportunities for learning and development are a crucial element of this success, which is why we are so thrilled to be recognising this year, for the very first time, the UK's Best Workplaces for Development."

Matt Smith, EMEA Delivery Lead at Invisors shares more about the team's road to success. "We started with 2 in February 2022 and are nearly 50 strong just 2 years later. We have built a team with strong experience across the various functional areas of Workday, from Human Capital Management through to Payroll and Finance in order to support clients on their journey by transforming their businesses using Workday and supporting customers already on Workday taking things to the next level. We have focused on hiring for our culture to create the environment that we all want to work in and a team that lives our values and shows up for each other and our clients, every day."

To compile the UK's Best Workplaces for Development List, Great Place To Work® reviewed each company's culture, benefits, approach to leadership and development, alongside anonymous responses from employees. These data insights are then used to benchmark each company's employee value proposition against the culture employees actually experience. Only the businesses who achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces™ status.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enable organisations to truly capture, analyse, and understand the experience of all employees. Since 1992, our Certification™, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421172/Invisors_Great_Places_to_Work_UK_Best_Workplaces.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446927/Invisors_Logo.jpg