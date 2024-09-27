Invisors recognised as one of the UK's Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™

GLASGOW, Scotland, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 UK's Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services ™ list was revealed by Great Place To Work® UK, recognising Invisors among the list of organisations in the small category. Invisors' employees anonymously reported that the resources, dedication and integrity make the company a great place to work.

The Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™ list is created using the anonymous feedback from employees working in the industry about their workplace experience. These firms cover a diverse range of knowledge intensive roles, from legal services to management consultancy, engineering, marketing and advertising, telecoms, real estate, recruitment and travel management to name a few.

"Being named on the UK's Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ 2024 is something we are incredibly proud of," shares Matt Smith, EMEA Commercial Lead at Invisors. "Consulting and providing the best Workday solutions to our clients is at the core of our philosophy and being recognised in this space is important and testimony to the work our team does every day."

Great Place To Work® UK administered their research-backed Trust Index© employee survey and analysed the responses of UK-based consulting and professional services employees to determine the Best Workplaces™ list. The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

Analysis of the sector employee survey responses found that 93% of employees at the UK's Best Workplaces for Consulting & Professional Services say "Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work" compared to a UK average for sector of 69%.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK said:

"By viewing employees as their greatest asset, leaders of these top-performing Consulting and Professional Services organisations work to ensure their projected employer image is aligned with employees' real, lived experiences of the workplace. Best Workplaces recognise the vital role reputation plays in driving overall brand and business success – understanding that people (candidates, colleagues and customers) are a brand's most critical touchpoints. It's great to see so many examples of organisations making their workplaces truly 'great'. A huge congratulations to Invisors for making it onto this list."

In addition to Invisors' recognition as one of the UK's Best Workplaces in Consulting, the company has also been certified a Great Place to Work and named on GPTW's Best Workplaces for Development UK List and Best Workplaces for Women UK List.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. With a focus on delivering exceptional client experiences, Invisors helps organizations unlock the full potential of their Workday investments. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

Invisors is a consulting firm specializing in Workday implementations and support services. The company's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have established Invisors as a trusted advisor in the industry.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, on a mission to make every company a great workplace for all. Every year, they receive direct feedback from over 10 million workers around the world telling us how they really feel about their employer. Their survey is completely confidential and anonymous, so people can feel comfortable to be honest about their workplace and companies can gain detailed insights into how they can better serve their people.

Only those employers who have the highest levels of trust, job satisfaction and who empower ALL their employees to thrive both in and outside of work are awarded official Best Workplaces™ recognition.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446927/Invisors_Logo.jpg