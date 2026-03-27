Invisors awarded 2026 UK's Best Workplaces™ recognition

GLASGOW, Scotland, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, has officially been named as one of the UK's Best Workplaces™ 2026 by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, ranking 20 in the Medium Organisation category on this year's list. 92% of employees at Invisors say it is a great place to work, compared to 54% of employees at a typical UK based company.

Discover how Invisors shows up for one another, their customers and their community at invisors.com/company-overview.

"To be recognised by Great Place to Work as one of the UK's Best Workplaces—and to come in at #20 in the medium company category among such a strong field of 350 organisations—is something we're genuinely proud of," shares Matt Lawrence, EMEA Commercial Lead at Invisors. "What makes this especially meaningful is that it reflects the experience of our people day to day. Across the UK, we've focused on building a culture that feels consistent, connected and considered, where individuals are trusted to do their best work and supported by those around them. This recognition isn't just about where we are today, but about the standard we continue to hold ourselves to as we grow."

To commemorate this recognition, local Invisors leaders attended a celebration at Grosvenor House in London hosted by Great Place to Work. It was a memorable evening and a special way to recognise the team's dedication to a community-driven culture and their sustained growth since starting operations in Europe in 2022.

Since Invisors was first certified a Great Place to Work in the UK, the team has collected several accolades, most recently including recognition on the 2025 Best Workplaces for Development list, 2025 Best Workplaces for Women list and 2025 Best Workplaces in Technology list. These awards highlight Invisors' dedication to professional development, equality and inclusivity in the workplace. Invisors is proud to invest in its people as much as they do in their business.

Great Place To Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses, alongside Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company, to create the 2026 UK's Best Workplaces™ list. The data was then used to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees experience. Only those businesses who achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces™ status. Learn more about Invisors' career opportunities and how to join the award-winning team at invisors.com/careers.

"Year after year, it's truly inspiring to witness the growing number of organisations that earn a spot on our UK's Best Workplaces™ List. We've seen an increase yet again in Trust Index scores, which means the bar has been raised and this accreditation is a significant and tremendous accomplishment," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK. "The UK's Best Workplaces all excel in creating consistently great experiences for all employees through fostering high levels of trust, pride and camaraderie. These crucial elements collectively contribute to creating cultures where employees feel they can truly be themselves and thrive in a supportive and caring environment."

To view the complete list of companies recognised for 2026, see here.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps clients leverage their organisational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. Invisors' success is measured by their clients' ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, Invisors is dedicated to elevating perspectives and transforming results. To learn more, visit invisors.com.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organisations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enables organisations to truly capture, analyse and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organisations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification™, Best Workplaces™ Lists and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit greatplacetowork.co.uk.

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