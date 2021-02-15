INVISIO Year-end Bulletin 2020: Acquisition strengthens INVISIO's growth potential

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment

"INVISIO is closing 2020 with an intensive fourth quarter, where the acquisition of Racal Acoustics represents an important milestone. It not only means an increase in INVISIO's revenue base, but also that the company can now offer two of the market's strongest brands. Developments in the quarter and in 2020 have meant that we have both strengthened the company and our market position, despite the exceptional conditions prevailing. All in all, INVISIO is well prepared for meeting 2021, but the challenges should not be underestimated. We are still in the midst of a pandemic, which is most likely to set its stamp at least on the first half of 2021," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

October-December 2020

Revenue: SEK 172.8 m (200.5)

(200.5) Gross profit: SEK 102.2 m (123.1)

(123.1) Gross margin: 59.1 % (61.4)

EBITDA: SEK 45.5 m (76.0)

(76.0) Operating profit/loss: SEK 40.2 m (73.5)

(73.5) Operating margin: 23.3 % (36.7)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 27.5 m (55.4)

(55.4) Earnings per share: SEK 0.62 (1.26)

January - December 2020

Revenue: SEK 532.0 m (513.8)

(513.8) Gross profit: SEK 309.0 m (313.3)

(313.3) Gross margin: 58.1 % (61.0)

EBITDA: SEK 108.1 m (142.6)

(142.6) Operating profit/loss: SEK 95.4 m (132.6)

(132.6) Operating margin: 17.9 % (25.8)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 61.2 m (101.6)

(101.6) Earnings per share: SEK 1.39 (2.30)

Important events in the quarter

INVISIO announced the acquisition of Racal Acoustics, a world-leading supplier of systems for communication and hearing protection for environments with constant high noise.

INVISIO launched an in-house developed over-the-ear headset - INVISIO T7. The headset sets a new standard for submersibility, ruggedness, flexibility and hearing protection.

The order book at the close of the quarter was SEK 123.2 million (145.0).

Important events after the quarter

The acquisition of Racal Acoustics was completed.

One more American elite force chose INVISIO and submitted a first order. The order value was less than SEK 20 million but is of strategic significance.

but is of strategic significance. INVISIO's management group was expanded to include James Ewing , Managing Director of Racal Acoustics.

, Managing Director of Racal Acoustics. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.70 per share (0.85).

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722

E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7735

E-mail: thl@invisio.com

Invitation to conference call

INVISIO invites the media, investors and analysts to a conference call on Monday, February 15, at 15.00, when the President and CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present INVISIO's Year-end Bulletin for 2020. The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.

Telephone numbers for the conference call

To participate in the conference call, use one of the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start.

Standard international: +44 (0) 207 192 83 38

Sweden (Local number): +46 (0) 856618467, (Free of charge): +46 (0) 200125160

Denmark (Local number): +45 32720417, (Free of charge): +45 80711246

UK (Local number): +44 (0) 8444819752, (Free of charge): +44 (0) 8002796619

Germany (local number): +49 (0) 6922222625, (Free of charge): +49 (0) 8007234756

France (Local number): +33 (0) 170700781, (Free of charge): +33 (0) 805101465

Switzerland (Local number): +41 (0) 445807145, (Free of charge): +41(0) 800000367

Conference-ID: 694 0578

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8vnam9ea

For further information, please contact

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733

E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on February 15, 2021 14:00 (CET).

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are via the headquarter in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France, UK, Italy and Thailand as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/invisio-ab/r/invisio-year-end-bulletin-2020--acquisition-strengthens-invisio-s-growth-potential,c3286978

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/3286978/1373126.pdf INVISIO AB (publ) Year-end Bulletin 2020

SOURCE INVISIO AB