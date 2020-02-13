INVISIO Year-end Bulletin 2019: Strong Close to a Successful Year

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO comment:

"INVISIO closed 2019 with a strong fourth quarter. The framework agreement with a customer within the American Department of Defense worth SEK 290 million is the largest in the company's history and runs for five years. The orders totaling SEK 55 million from the Belgian army mean that INVISIO gained another defense force as a customer. In the area of Law Enforcement INVISIO entered into a framework agreement with the Swedish Police and received a first order, worth SEK 19 million, as well as receiving its first orders from the Japanese Police. The year's successes, with new agreements and a growing customer base that can generate continual orders mean that INVISIO holds a strengthened position for the future," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.



October-December 2019

Revenue: SEK 200.5 m (95.6)

(95.6) Gross profit: SEK 123.1 m (47.4)

(47.4) Gross margin: 61.4 % (49.5)

EBITDA: SEK 76.0 m (21.6)

(21.6) Operating profit/loss: SEK 73.5 m (20.6)

(20.6) Operating margin: 36.7 % (21.5)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 55.4 m (16.0)

(16.0) Earnings per share: SEK 1.26 (0.36)

January-December 2019

Revenue: SEK 513.8 m (354.5)

(354.5) Gross profit: SEK 313.3 m (199.7)

(199.7) Gross margin: 61.0 % (56.4)

EBITDA: SEK 142.6 m (67.7)

(67.7) Operating profit/loss: SEK 132.6 m (63.5)

(63.5) Operating margin: 25.8 % (17.9)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 101.6 m (48.2)

(48.2) Earnings per share: SEK 2.30 (1.09)

Important events in the quarter

A customer within the American Department of Defense renews a five-year framework agreement worth up to SEK 290 million .

. Enters into a framework agreement with the Swedish Police and receives a first order worth SEK 19 million .

. Wins Belgian army procurement tender and receives two orders worth SEK 55 million .

. Receives two first orders from the Japanese Police.

A new customer within the American Department of Defense places a first order worth SEK 28 million .

. At year-end, the order book was SEK 145.0 million (56.1).

Important events after the close of the quarter

On January 3, 2020 INVISIO announced that order intake, sales and operating profit were estimated to substantially exceed market expectations.

INVISIO announced that order intake, sales and operating profit were estimated to substantially exceed market expectations. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.85 per share (0.70).

Conference call

INVISIO invites the media, investors and analysts to a conference call on Friday, February 14, at 09:00, when the President and CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present INVISIO's Year-end Bulletin.

The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.

Telephone number for the conference call

To participate in the conference call, use one of the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start.

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5069 2180

Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42

United Kingdom: +44 (0)844 571 8 892

Germany: +49 (0)69 2443 7351

France: +33 (0)1 76 7007 94

Switzerland: +41 (0)31 580 0059

Standard internat.: +44 (0) 2071 928 000

Conference-ID: 546 5445

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xkyrb6rt

