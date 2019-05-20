INVISIO solution is selected by USSOCOM for next generation communications system

As earlier communicated on April 8, INVISIO has received a large order from a new customer within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The customer is the USSOCOM (United States Special Operations Command) who has selected the INVISIO V60 communications solution as their next generation communications system for the Communication Accessory Suite Land (CASL) program. The system includes the INVISIO X5 In-Ear headset with the INVISIO V60 Control Unit and a selection of INVISIO IntelliCables™ for seamless connection to a variety of radios and other communications equipment.

INVISIO Tactical Communications systems are based on simplicity, modularity and flexibility to fit the communication needs of both the mounted and dismounted soldier, regardless of operational requirements. For over a decade, INVISIO has been the market leader and its various communication solutions have become the given choice for future soldier programs worldwide. All INVISIO's systems are developed and tested in close co-operation with some of the world's most demanding users with the purpose of protecting them as well as enhancing their capabilities during important missions.

The INVISIO X5 headset is designed exclusively for INVISIO's range of advanced control units. The headset is utilizing the INVISIO Bone Conduction Microphone for crystal clear speech in demanding environments. It is a super light, dual sided in-ear hearing protection headset with state of the art external microphones for natural hear-thru. It provides industry leading hearing protection with a Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 29 dB (32 dB SNR) and superior comfort for all day use.

The INVISIO V60 control unit is the ultimate tactical communication hub for the soldier to specialist user. It is capable of connecting to any type of communication device, such as multiple net radios, smart phones, a broad range of audio devices, headsets (tactical, covert) and intercom systems for land, sea and air vehicles. The INVISIO V60 control unit has 3 communication ports and handles up to 4 audiostreams with dedicated PTT (Push To Talk) buttons.

Seamless plug and play integration between control units, headsets and interface cables is key to the versatility of the INVISIO system, as it allows for deployment of new equipment without the need for updating existing INVISIO equipment. All INVISIO systems feature INVISIO IntelliCable™, a unique and patented identification that enables all equipment to be interchangeable across current and future INVISIO systems.

"We are very proud to deliver our advanced INVISIO V60 communication system suite of products in support of the USSOCOM's CASL program and with this we strengthen our already strong position in the US Special Operations Forces market," said Ray Clarke, Head of INVISIO Inc.

All INVISIO communication systems will be on display at the SOFIC 2019 trade show, May 20-23 in Tampa, Florida.

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, on May 20, 2019 at 8.30 CEST.

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

