INVISIO's 2021 Annual Report and Sustainability Report now available

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INVISIO announced that the company's Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021 is available in Swedish and English. A digital copy can be downloaded at www.invisio.com.

The Annual Report includes Company Presentation, Sustainability Report, Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report.

To request a printed version, please email ir@invisio.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | Email: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 11, 2022, 12:00 CEST.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are via the headquarter in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France, UK, Italy and Thailand as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

