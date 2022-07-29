INVISIO receives volume order for its Intercom system

STOCKHOLM, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO is receiving a major order for its Intercom system, where the customer is a European NATO country. The order is valued at SEK 13 million.

The order is a significant reference order for the new Intercom system and the company estimates that the future needs of the customer may lead to further major orders.

The systems are to be delivered during the third quarter of 2022 and the combined value is SEK 13 million.

"The order confirms our assessment that the Intercom system will generate considerable revenue in the not-too-distant future. There is great interest in the new system and several evaluation projects are currently in progress among customers," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

About the Intercom system

The Intercom system is a new solution, developed by INVISIO, that enables simple and effective internal communication in vehicles, boats and helicopters, at a cost that is far below that of traditional solutions.

The solution enables the users to connect to the vehicle's communication network, and to communicate with the vehicle's driver and other passengers in a considerably simpler way than has previously been possible.

The Intercom system is already used in live environments and a number of customers have also certified the solution for use in Black Hawk-helicopters. These two successes are significant for the credibility of the solution and continued marketing.

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of the President/CEO, on July 29, 2022, at 12:00 CEST.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how including in software, materials technology and integration. The company's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

