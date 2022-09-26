INVISIO receives order for SEK 58 million from a new customer

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has received an order worth SEK 58 million from a new customer in a European NATO country. The order is for advanced communication and hearing protection systems under the INVISIO brand.

Delivery is planned for the first half of 2023.

"We are very excited to receive this order which is for our latest generation of control units and headsets. It clearly shows that our solutions are market leading and that the many new features offered by our latest generation of products are appreciated by both existing as well as new customers.

Innovation to meet and exceed market needs is a corner stone in our growth strategy" says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

The INVISIO system offers outstanding communication capacities in noisy environments at the same time as the solution protects the users' hearing and enhances situational awareness, which gives operational and tactical advantages.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how including in software, materials technology and integration. The company's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

