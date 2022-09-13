INVISIO receives order for SEK 40 million from existing US customer

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has received an order worth SEK 40 million from an existing customer in the US Department of Defense. The order is for advanced communication and hearing protection systems under the INVISIO brand.

The order is from an INVISIO customer of many years and will further strengthen the business relation. Delivery is planned for 2022.

"A characteristic of INVISIO is our long-term customer relations. This customer is no exception. For many years we have had the benefit of close cooperation with several of our customers, which contributes considerably to our successful development work. Close customer relations are a cornerstone of our growth strategy," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

The INVISIO system offers improved communication capacities in noisy environments at the same time as the solution protects the users' hearing and enhances situational awareness, which gives operational and tactical advantages.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how including in software, materials technology and integration. The company's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

