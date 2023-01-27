INVISIO receives another volume order for its new Intercom system

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has received a major follow-up order for the Intercom system. The total value is SEK 40 million. The customer is a European NATO country and has previously placed two large orders.

The order is significant for future marketing, since it is confirmation that the solution meets the high requirements set by a European NATO country for a modern communication system.

Most of the systems will be delivered in the first quarter of 2023 and at the beginning of the following quarter. The cumulative order value amounts to SEK 40 million for the last order.

INVISIO estimates that the customer's needs may lead to further major requests in the near future.

"It is particularly gratifying that it is the same customer that is now putting in another order for the Intercom system. The significance of the contract for future marketing cannot be underestimated. This also confirms our assessment that the Intercom system will generate considerable revenue in the not-too-distant future. There is great interest in the system and several evaluation projects are currently in progress among customers," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

About the INVISIO Intercom system

The Intercom system is a new innovative solution, developed by INVISIO, that enables simple and effective internal communication in vehicles, boats and helicopters, at a cost that is far below that of traditional solutions.

The solution enables the users to connect to the vehicle's communication network, and to communicate with the vehicle's driver and other passengers in a simpler way than has previously been possible.

The Intercom system is already used in live operative environments and a number of customers have also certified the solution for use in Black Hawk helicopters.

Earlier releases concerning the customer's purchase of the Intercom system, in July and in August.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | Email: lhh@invisio.com



Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | email: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the President/CEO, on January 27, at 08:30 CET.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how including in software, materials technology and integration. The company's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

