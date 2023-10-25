INVISIO Interim Report January-September 2023: Strong sales and a healthy order book

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment

"The group continued to make progress during the third quarter, recording revenue of more than SEK 300 million – the highest ever for a single quarter. Order intake surpassed SEK 250 million and the order book stood at more than SEK 700 million at September 30. Our previous guidance of strong revenue and profitability in the coming quarters therefore remains unchanged."

July-September 2023

Revenue: SEK 311.6m (195.1)

(195.1) Gross profit: SEK 190.9m (113.3)

(113.3) Gross margin: 61.3% (58.1)

EBITDA: SEK 66.5m (29.3)

(29.3) EBITDA margin: 21.4% (15.0)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 51.2m (17.5)

(17.5) Operating margin: 16.4% (9.0)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 40.2m (13.5)

(13.5) Earnings per share: SEK 0.88 (0.30)

(0.30) Cash flow from operating activities SEK 1.8m (4.1)

(4.1) Order intake: SEK 258.4m (291.0)

(291.0) Order book: SEK 717.5m (615.5)

January-September 2023

Revenue: SEK 892.8m (486.2)

(486.2) Gross profit: SEK 548.8m (283.7)

(283.7) Gross margin: 61.5% (58.4)

EBITDA: SEK 223.6m (40.5)

(40.5) EBITDA margin: 25.0% (8.3)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 180.5m (5.4)

(5.4) Operating margin: 20.2% (1.1)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 127.5m (1.8)

(1.8) Earnings per share: SEK 2.80 (0.04)

(0.04) Cash flow from operating activities SEK 167.9m (15.6)

(15.6) Order intake: SEK 975.5m (845.2)

(845.2) Order book: SEK 717.5m (615.5)

Important events in the quarter

Revenue of SEK 311.6 million (195.1) set a new record for a single quarter. Rolling 12-month revenue was just under SEK 1.2 billion .

(195.1) set a new record for a single quarter. Rolling 12-month revenue was just under . The new V60 II ADP control unit, with integrated AI capability and the RA4000 Magna™ digital headset, attracted strong interest at the DSEI trade fair in London and the AUSA event in Washington, DC .

Important events after the quarter

There are no important events after the quarter to report.

About INVISIO Group

INVISIO develops and sells advanced hearing-protective communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission-critical environments to interact and operate effectively. The group's two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combine specialist expertise in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and user interface. INVISIO is headquartered in Copenhagen and has sales offices in the US, France, UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as a global partner and reseller network. The registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

