INVISIO Interim Report January-September 2019: New agreements are Milestones in INVISIO's Development

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment

"The third quarter together with October constitutes one of the most successful periods in the company's history. In the quarter we won the prestigious procurement contract for the American Marine Corps, where the potential is great for us in coming years. After the close of the quarter we won three significant procurement contracts and signed long framework agreements. The largest contract, which may amount to SEK 290 million, is with the American Department of Defense. The second customer is the Belgian army and the third contract is with the Swedish Police. These four substantial successes mark clear milestones in the company's development and will contribute to INVISIO's continued growth journey for several years to come," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.



July-September 2019

Revenue: SEK 109.2 m (80.9)

(80.9) Gross profit: SEK 62.3 m (47.0)

(47.0) Gross margin: 57.1 % (58.1)

EBITDA: SEK 21.3 m (12.7)

(12.7) Operating profit/loss: SEK 18.8 m (11.6)

(11.6) Operating margin: 17.2 % (14.3)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 16.2 m (8.4)

(8.4) Earnings per share: SEK 0.37 (0.19)

January-September 2019

Revenue: SEK 313.3 m (258.8)

(258.8) Gross profit: SEK 190.2 m (152.4)

(152.4) Gross margin: 60.7 % (58.9)

EBITDA: SEK 66.6 m (46.1)

(46.1) Operating profit/loss: SEK 59.0 m (42.9)

(42.9) Operating margin: 18.8 % (16.6)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 46.2 m (32.2)

(32.2) Earnings per share: SEK 1.05 (0.73)

Important events in the quarter

The American Marine Corps chooses INVISIO for its communication and hearing protection equipment program, which covers up to 65,000 soldiers and runs for three years. The first order is worth SEK 43 million .

chooses INVISIO for its communication and hearing protection equipment program, which covers up to 65,000 soldiers and runs for three years. The first order is worth . The order book amounted to SEK 82.0 million (82.3) at the close of the quarter.

Important events after the close of the quarter

The American Department of Defense signs a five-year framework agreement worth up to SEK 290 million .

. Our new customer, the Belgian army, submits a first order of SEK 30 million .

. The Swedish Police sign a two-year framework agreement with INVISIO with an option to extend for two years. The order value could amount to SEK 50 -75 million over the agreement period. A first order of SEK 19 million was received.

Conference call

INVISIO invites the media, investors and analysts to a conference call on Monday, October 28, at 10:00, when the President and CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present INVISIO's interim report for the period January-September 2019.

The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.

Telephone number for the conference call

To participate in the conference call, use one of the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start.

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5069 2180

Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42

United Kingdom: +44 (0)844 571 8 892

Germany: +49 (0)69 2443 7351

France: +33 (0)1 76 7007 94

Switzerland: +41 (0)31 580 0059

Standard internat.: +44 (0) 2071 928 000

Conference-ID: 269 3165

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/btyp7set

For further information, please contact

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-post: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on October 25, 2019 14:00 (CEST).



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are via the headquarter in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/invisio-communications-ab/r/invisio-interim-report-january-september-2019--new-agreements-are-milestones-in-invisio-s-developmen,c2941614

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/2941614/1129953.pdf INVISIO Communications AB (publ) Interim Report January - September 2019

SOURCE INVISIO Communications AB