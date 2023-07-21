INVISIO Interim Report January-June 2023: Continued strong order intake and a well-filled order book

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment

"The strong trend continues. The order intake was just over SEK 400 million, which is a record for an individual quarter. The current trend with high order intake and an order book of almost SEK 800 million, as well as a generally active market, means that we stand by previous statements concerning continued strong sales, order intake and profitability in 2023."

April-June 2023

Revenue: 298.8 m (153.7)

(153.7) Gross profit: SEK 163.3 m (88.4)

(88.4) Gross margin: 60.5 % (57.5)

EBITDA: SEK 60.5 m (3.4)

(3.4) EBITDA margin: 22.4 % (2.2)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 45.4 m (-8.3)

(-8.3) Operating margin: 16.8 % (-5,4)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 27.3 m (-7.3)

(-7.3) Earnings per share: SEK 0.60 (-0.16)

(-0.16) Cash flow from operating activities SEK 85.9 m (8.1)

(8.1) Order intake: SEK 402.2 m (157.7)

(157.7) Order book: SEK 790.3 m (481.7)

January-June 2023

Revenue: SEK 581.2 m (291.1)

(291.1) Gross profit: SEK 357.9 m (170.4)

(170.4) Gross margin: 61.6 % (58.5)

EBITDA: SEK 157.1 m (11.2)

(11.2) EBITDA margin: 27.0 % (3.8)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 129.3 m (-12.1)

(-12.1) Operating margin: 22.2 % (-4.2)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 87.3 m (-11.7)

(-11.7) Earnings per share: SEK 1.92 (-0.26)

(-0.26) Cash flow from operating activities SEK 166.2 m (11.5)

(11.5) Order intake: SEK 717.2 m (554.2)

(554.2) Order book: SEK 790.4 m (481.7)

Important events in the quarter

For the first time the order intake exceeded SEK 400 million in an individual quarter and rolling twelve-month sales SEK 1 billion .

in an individual quarter and rolling twelve-month sales . INVISIO received its largest order ever, worth SEK 130 million , from the US Department of Defense.

, from the US Department of Defense. The company received an order worth SEK 90 million from a European NATO country.

from a European NATO country. INVISIO launched a new generation of the V60 control unit, which enables data traffic, giving enhanced user functionality and flexibility.

Important events after the quarter

There are no important events after the quarter to report.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com

Invitation to conference call

INVISIO invites the media, investors and analysts to a conference call on Friday, July 21, at 10:00 CEST, when the President and CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present INVISIO's report for the first half of 2023.

The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. A link will be published on INVISIO's website to a recording and the presentation shown, about an hour after the end of the conference call.

Registration

Pre-registration is required in order to participate and put questions at the conference call. After registration a telephone number and conference ID will be provided. Please complete registration 5–10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start to the conference call.

Registration link

https://events.inderes.se/teleconference/?id=100368

Audiocast

To follow the presentation online, please use the link below:

https://invisio.videosync.fi/2023-07-21-q2-2023

For further information, please contact:

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on July 21, 2023, 08:30 (CEST).

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

