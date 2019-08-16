INVISIO Interim Report January-June 2019: The Strongest Quarter so far

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment

"Order intake, sales and results in the second quarter are the highest so far and are largely attributable to the order worth SEK 111 million from the new customer USSOCOM (United States Special Operations Command). INVISIO also received a strategic break­through order from the German police, which is an important reference for addressing future customers in the police and security market. After the end of the period, the U.S. Marine Corps selected INVISIO for their Hearing Enhancement Program and placed an initial order of SEK 43 million. The positive performance, along with a broadening of the offer to include Intercom, and penetration of new user groups such as police and security services, means that we have every reason to be positive concerning INVISIO's continued growth," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

April-June 2019

Revenue: SEK 137.2 m (93.8)

(93.8) Gross profit: SEK 87.2 m (55.3)

(55.3) Gross margin: 63.5 % (58.9)

EBITDA: SEK 41.4 m (13.9)

(13.9) Operating profit/loss: SEK 38.8 m (12.8)

(12.8) Operating margin: 28.2 % (13.7)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 28.5 m (9.9)

(9.9) Earnings per share: SEK 0.65 (0.23)

January-June 2019

Revenue: SEK 204.1 m (177.9)

(177.9) Gross profit: SEK 127.9 m (105.4)

(105.4) Gross margin: 62.7 % (59.2)

EBITDA: SEK 45.3 m (33.5)

(33.5) Operating profit/loss: SEK 40.3 m (31.3)

(31.3) Operating margin: 19.7 % (17.6)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 30.0 m (23.8)

(23.8) Earnings per share: SEK 0.68 (0.54)

Important events in the second quarter

Large order from the new CASL program in USSOCOM (United States Special Operations Command) worth SEK 111 million .

. Strategic breakthrough order from German police.

Follow-up order from SFAB (Security Force Assistance Brigades) worth about SEK 26 million .

. The order book at the close of the quarter was SEK 90.1 million (147.0).

Important events after the close of the second quarter

The United States Marine Corps selects INVISIO for their Hearing Enhancement Program. First order of SEK 43 million received.

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

