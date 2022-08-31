INVISIO enters into two-year framework agreement with a strategically important law enforcement customer in northern Europe

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The two-year framework agreement where the end-customer is the country's National Police concerns communication equipment with hearing protection. The agreement is an important milestone in marketing to law enforcement customers. INVISIO estimates that the order value of the initial two years is up to SEK 15 million.

The agreement includes the latest generation of INVISIO's headsets both in-ear and over the ear.

The contract is of strategic importance as the customer will serve as a reference in relation to the ongoing modernization of communication equipment that is taking place globally in the law enforcement and security sector. INVISIO's system is well in line with these initiatives, through ensuring good hearing protection while enabling the user to communicate with retained situational awareness in extreme environments.

The contract value is up to SEK 15 million over the initial contract period of two years and holds the possibility of one plus one-year extension.

"We are very proud that another demanding customer within the law enforcement area chooses INVISIO. The agreement is an important reference win for us, as the European law enforcement community will study the solution," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

The second major LE-agreement

This is the second major agreement that INVISIO enters with a national police force. In 2019 INVISIO signed two agreements with the Swedish Police referring to the Police Authority, police training (Police Academies), the Swedish Security Service and the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on August 31, 2022, at 13:00 CEST.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. INVISIO's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website .

