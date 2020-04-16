INVISIO Communications Enables Postal Voting and Takes Precautionary Measures at the Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of INVISIO Communications AB has resolved that share­holders in INVISIO Communications shall be able to exercise their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting 2020 (the "AGM") by advance postal voting. The intention is to minimize the number of people gathered at the location of the AGM, as a part of the effort to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus covid-19.

INVISIO Communications encourages all shareholders to, in the manner stated below, exercise the possibility to postal voting.

Postal voting

Shareholders who wish to exercise the possibility of postal voting shall, in addition to being included in the shareholder's register, use a form for postal voting, which is available on INVISIO Communications' website together with further instructions, https://invisio.com/investors/en/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting/.

The postal voting form shall be sent to INVISIO Communications by post to INVISIO Communications AB, Att: Bolagsstämma, P.O. Box 151, SE-201 21 Malmö, Sweden or by e-mail to bolagsstamma@invisio.com.

The postal voting form must be INVISIO Communications at hand no later than on Monday 4 May 2020, at 5 p.m. CEST.

Please note that registration of shares in the shareholder's own name (if the shares are registered in the name of a nominee) and a notice to attend the AGM must be completed and submitted no later than 28 April 2020, even if the shareholder wishes to exercise its voting right by postal voting. Instructions regarding this can be found in the notice convening the AGM.

If the shareholder is a legal entity, a copy of a registration certificate or a corresponding document for the legal entity shall be enclosed together with the form. The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the vote is invalid.

Precautionary measures with regards to covid-19 (the coronavirus)

As previously stated in the notice of the AGM, INVISIO Communications will also take additional measures at the AGM in order to limit the spread of the virus. This will entail, among other things, that:

Registration will start at 12.45 p.m. (the AGM commences at 1 p.m. ) and that shareholders are requested to wait outdoors until registration opens.

(the AGM commences at ) and that shareholders are requested to wait outdoors until registration opens. Those attending will be seated well spread out inside the meeting venue.

The number of present Board members, company management members and non-shareholders will be limited.

The CEO will not give a presentation at the AGM, instead a recorded presentation will be available on the company's website after the meeting. Other presentations will be shortened.

No food or refreshments will be served.

No general question session will take place, instead questions at the meeting will be concentrated to the resolution items on the agenda.

Considering the risk of infection, the company advice against physically attending the AGM, and recommends the shareholders to participate by postal voting as stated above. INVISIO Communications is monitoring the continued development and will if necessary update its website, www.invisio.com, with information on any additional measures that may be taken in connection with the AGM.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-53-72-77-22 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-53-72-77-35 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com

