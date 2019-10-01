INVISIO Awarded Five-Year Framework Agreement for up to SEK 290 Million From the U.S. Department of Defense

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has been awarded a five-year IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity) contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for communication and hearing protection systems. The framework agreement is for up to SEK 290 million over the time period, but no volumes are guaranteed.

The Department of Defense has awarded INVISIO a five-year framework agreement for the supply of advanced communications and hearing protection systems to American troops. The maximum order value of the agreement over the five-year time period is USD 30 million, equivalent to approximately SEK 290 million.

This is the second time the Department of Defense has awarded INVISIO a long-term contract. The new contract replaces the first one received in 2017 which expired earlier this year.

The INVISIO systems provide enhanced communication capabilities in noisy environ­ments while protecting the users hearing, which gives operational benefits and increased tactical advantages including improved situational awareness for the users.

"We are very proud of receiving a new long-term contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. This contract and the size of it, together with our other U.S.-engagements confirms our market leading position", says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications.

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, on October 1, 2019, at 08:30 CEST.

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the head­quarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more on the company's website, www.invisio.com.

SOURCE INVISIO Communications AB