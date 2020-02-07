INVISIO Announces its Year End Bulletin 2019 on February 13 at 14:00 CET Followed by a Conference Call February 14 at 09:00 CET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on February 14 at 09.00 CET where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen presents the Year End Bulletin 2019.

The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the Year End Bulletin followed by a Q&A session.

The Year End Bulletin will be announced on February 13, 2020, at 14:00 CET.

Phone number for the conference:

To participate in the conference call, use the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.

Sweden: +46 (0)8-5069-2180

Denmark: +45-32-72-80-42

United Kingdom: +44 (0)844-571-8-892

Germany: +49 (0)69-2443-7351

France: +33 (0)1-76-7007-94

Switzerland: +41 (0)31-580-0059

Standard international: +44 (0)-2071-928-000

Conference-ID: 546 5445

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xkyrb6rt

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials tech­nology and integration. Sales are via the headquarter in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

For further information, please contact

Michael Peterson

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7733

E-post: mpn@invisio.com

