Invictus Pharmacy First to Accept Crypto for Prescriptions

Disrupting pharmacy payments with ETH, SOL, and XRP acceptance nationwide; online rollout set for Jan. 1, 2026.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invictus Pharmacy, a pharmacist-founded and nationally licensed pharmacy network, announced today that it will begin accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment from patients. This milestone makes Invictus Pharmacy the first nationwide licensed pharmacy to embrace digital assets as part of its patient payment infrastructure.

Beginning immediately, cryptocurrency payments including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP (Ripple) will be accepted at all Invictus Pharmacy retail locations. Starting January 1, 2026, patients will also be able to utilize these digital payment options through the company's online platform at InvictusPharmacy.com.

Key Benefits of Invictus Pharmacy's acceptance of cryptocurrency include:

Enhanced Security : Blockchain technology provides a secure and transparent platform for all transactions, reducing the risk of fraud.

: Blockchain technology provides a secure and transparent platform for all transactions, reducing the risk of fraud. Faster Transactions : Cryptocurrency transactions are typically faster than traditional payment methods, allowing for quicker processing of prescriptions.

: Cryptocurrency transactions are typically faster than traditional payment methods, allowing for quicker processing of prescriptions. Increased Accessibility: Accepting cryptocurrency opens up access to pharmaceutical services for younger demographics who prefer or are comfortable using digital currencies.

Accepting cryptocurrency opens up access to pharmaceutical services for younger demographics who prefer or are comfortable using digital currencies. Transparency: Every transaction is recorded on the blockchain, creating a transparent and auditable trail.

Pioneering Transparency in the Pharmaceutical Payment System

This initiative represents the first phase of a larger technological movement led by Invictus Ventures Inc., the management company of Invictus Pharmacy. Invictus Ventures is developing a blockchain-based payment infrastructure designed specifically for the U.S. prescription drug market. The platform will facilitate instant, transparent, and auditable transactions between payers, manufacturers, pharmacies, and patients.

By accepting cryptocurrency payments, Invictus Pharmacy is also embracing the next generation of American consumers who are more comfortable and familiar with digital assets and alternative payment methods. This forward-looking approach reflects Invictus's commitment to modernizing the pharmacy experience, meeting patients where they are, and fostering financial accessibility through innovation.

By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Invictus aims to eliminate the administrative lag and opacity that define today's pharmacy benefit model, replacing it with a real-time, programmable payment system that benefits every stakeholder in the chain.

"Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) were invented before the era of the internet to combat rising drug prices in the 1970s," said Meyer Davidoff, Founder and CEO of Invictus Pharmacy. "While their original purpose was to negotiate fair pricing and streamline reimbursements, PBMs have since evolved into powerful intermediaries that obscure true drug costs, delay payments to pharmacies, and inflate prices for patients. The system has become a labyrinth of rebates, clawbacks, and opaque contracts that benefit middlemen rather than patients or providers.

Today, PBMs act as central toll collectors in a system that should be moving toward openness and modern technology. Accepting cryptocurrency is more than offering another way to pay. It is the first step toward building a faster and more transparent payment network that links patients, pharmacies, and manufacturers with far fewer barriers. This is the future of pharmacy, a system where information and payments move quickly, clearly, and efficiently for everyone."

"For our patients, using cryptocurrency will feel just as simple as paying with a smartphone or credit card," said Alan Oustaev, Chief Operating Officer of Invictus Pharmacy. "Our goal is to make the experience seamless both in-store and online, giving patients more choice and convenience while we modernize how prescription payments are made."

An Open Call to Industry Partners

Invictus Pharmacy Founder and CEO Meyer Davidoff is encouraging trading partners throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain, including drug manufacturers, wholesalers, and payers, to begin adding cryptocurrency to their balance sheets and to explore digital asset integration within their financial infrastructure.

"This is the first step of our grand vision to revolutionize the archaic payment system within our industry," said Davidoff. "We are actively building an additional blockchain-based payment rail upon which all stakeholders, from manufacturers to patients, will transact seamlessly and transparently."

This forthcoming network, being developed under Invictus Ventures, will serve as a digital settlement layer for prescription transactions, enabling instant fund transfers, automated rebate validation, and frictionless reimbursement flows. Once fully deployed, the system is expected to reduce claim processing times from weeks to seconds, setting a new benchmark for efficiency in U.S. healthcare payments.

About Invictus Pharmacy

Invictus Pharmacy, managed by New York–based Invictus Ventures Inc., is a vertically integrated, nationwide pharmacy platform founded in 2017. With a network of retail locations, a licensed mail-order pharmacy, a proprietary e-commerce platform, and claims adjudication technology, Invictus has served more than one million patients. Invictus was among the first pharmacy organizations to adopt a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) model for its manufacturing partners, enabling brands to reach patients directly while bypassing traditional intermediaries. By partnering directly with manufacturers to offer direct-to-consumer pricing and adding cryptocurrency payment options with blockchain-enabled claims transparency, Invictus lowers costs, expands access, and advances a next-generation pharmacy model.

Website: www.invictuspharmacy.com

