inVia Robotics Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Its Highly Differentiated Products and Robotics-as-a-service Model

By automating iterative tasks and delivering first-class AI-based optimization software, inVia Robotics dramatically increases the productivity and accuracy of warehouses.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American Goods-to-person Robotics Technology Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes inVia Robotics with the 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for creating a sophisticated, autonomous robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) picking system, boosting warehouse management performance while reducing production costs. inVia Robotics is a pioneering US-based technology company that has been delivering futuristic robotic warehouse automation services for global distribution centers since 2015.

inVia Robotics - Award Logos

inVia Robotics' solutions consist of highly agile robots, intuitive and flexible artificial intelligence (AI)-based optimization software, and around-the-clock dynamic monitoring, which boost warehouses' productivity by creating streamlined workflows through a cost-effective and convenient RaaS model. With this revolutionary business model, the company delivers autonomous robots and easily customizable software to meet clients' specific needs, without incurring extra costs.

"California-based inVia Robotics offers automation solutions that are a unique combination of autonomous mobile robots, powerful AI-driven optimization software, and a full-service robotics operations center (ROC)," said Sankara Narayanan, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "inVia's true RaaS business model is appealing to customers because the company does not lease or sell robots but instead sells the productivity of the robots and systems. The company bills customers based only on each robot's productivity and not for the robot itself."

inVia's flagship product, Picker Wall, helps companies deal with the ever-increasing volume of orders in warehouses, leveraging the company's cutting-edge technology and engineering expertise to optimize processes by using robots that take charge of picking and sorting. This groundbreaking product optimizes production and enables workers to focus on meaningful responsibilities, eliminating time-consuming and repetitive tasks.

"inVia's Picker Wall generates high-productivity rates and maximum efficiency in warehouse picking operations because robots work independently of workers. Even if workers take 15-minute breaks, robots continue placing orders and moving ordered goods to the front of the warehouse," noted Sankara Narayanan. "When order volumes are high, the requirement for more robots increases as well. inVia's Picker Wall, however, ensures that the existing number of robots are utilized more efficiently. Frost & Sullivan is impressed that inVia's Picker Wall helps customers manage such high volumes of orders with the same number of robots."

By using efficient robots and groundbreaking technology, the company had a growth of 300% in revenues and consolidated itself as a disruptive and innovative company in the goods-to-person robotics market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

