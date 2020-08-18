inVia Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its Unique Robotics-as-a-Service for Warehouse Operations

InVia's autonomous robots speed up workflows by assisting with gross manipulation tasks such as picking up an object and bringing it to the workers who pack or sort the items into boxes to be shipped. Workers wear a smart device that displays inVia PickMate on their wrist, which tells them how many items to pick and sort into the set of orders. As a goods-to-person solution, inVia's system eliminates time-consuming walks across large warehouses and expensive manual errors. The high efficiency and accuracy enabled by the robots are not just limited to the picking task; they also handle the replenishment of goods, thereby improving the efficiency and accuracy of materials movement across warehouse operations.

"Unlike traditional systems that compel customers to conform or transform their warehouse to be compatible with them, inVia's flexible system conforms to existing warehouse environments and is adaptable to future demands. Customers can deploy the system quickly and cost-effectively, without the need for high upfront costs," said Sankara Narayanan, Senior Industry Analyst. "A key differentiator has been inVia's ability to incorporate current Centers for Disease Control guidelines into its software in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It helps warehouses to be fully operational and productive with minimal staff to meet consumer expectations for on-time delivery."

InVia's robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) model presents a new way of working with robots that makes automation more accessible to businesses of all sizes. The unique business model charges customers based on the robot's productivity so they can utilize the robots in the most efficient way. InVia recognizes that robotics and automation systems can add a whole new level of complexity to a warehouse and has set up a robotics operations center consisting of experts who continuously monitor the robots and fix issues in real time. As a result, inVia's customers have been able to achieve 100 percent uptime.

"InVia has successfully changed market dynamics by introducing a cost-effective, affordable robotics solution that delivers comparable or even higher throughputs than possible with high-end systems," noted Narayanan. "Besides, inVia enables a highly mobile and virtual environment, wherein no system is fixed or bolted to the floor. This allows its robots to be easily moved to a new location in a warehouse or to an entirely new facility as opposed to the shuttle systems in a fixed environment. Overall, inVia's unique RaaS business model and its robotics operations center enhance the customer value proposition and make it the RaaS provider of choice to warehouses across North America."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment it gives customers, which increases customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

