Investor Relations company The Paloma Project starts operations in North and Latin America

To that extent, the company has incorporated Rebeca Toledo as its Executive Director for the Americas. In The Paloma Project, she will be responsible for managing the communication needs of the company's listed and private clients in the region.

Toledo, who will shuttle between Mexico City and the Chicago area, joins from the financial communications team of Llorente y Cuenca.

She will lead the company's regional team and will oversee the development of financial communications work of European companies engaging the North and Latin American markets.

A graduate of several prestigious Mexican universities, prior to joining the company, Toledo worked at BBVA, Telefónica and Canon.

"This appointment shows our commitment to strengthening our European clients' position in the American stock markets, including those within the Spanish-speaking countries of the continent. Rebeca's most impressive experience and work ethics will guarantee our stakeholders the upmost levels of success," the company said.

The Paloma Project is incorporated in London and spearheaded by Spanish former foreign correspondent and Financial PR maven Ramón Pedrosa-López, who operates the company, globally, from Europe.

Pedrosa-López is the first international IR advisor to have been awarded the Diploma in Investor Relations by the Investor Relations Society of the United Kingdom.

A former foreign correspondent for EFE in Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia, and an op-ed writer at The International Herald Tribune and Cinco Días, he is part of the team in charge of executing the successful Investor Relations strategy of Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) currently one of the best-performing stocks worldwide.

The Paloma Project is supported by expert teams in London, as well as in Madrid, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, and Los Angeles. The company has also set up an office for the Mediterranean in Valletta (Malta).

Harnessing an agile, fast-moving, global and digital communications model, The Paloma Project is built upon the assumption that the financial communication and IR Strategies of tomorrow will demand the support of AI, Machine Learning and Data Analysis as tools to properly engage investors and business actors.

Currently, the company works for leading clients in the digital signature, Artificial Intelligence, utilities, construction, and defence industries.

Its mission is to spread and disseminate the financial narratives of companies from around the world with financial interests in the world's key financial markets in Europe and America.

"A digital company since its inception, we expect The Paloma Project to grow exponentially in the next 24 months as the partner of choice of public and private companies which are keen on engaging the world's most important financial communities", Pedrosa-López said.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243273/The_Paloma_Project.jpg

SOURCE The Paloma Project