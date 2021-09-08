Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals Market, Says TMR
08 Sep, 2021, 12:30 BST
Use in the manufacture of automobile components for functional advantages amplifies growth
Petrochemicals companies in North America gain from the presence of large shale gas reservoirs due to the increasing need to use low-cost gas feedstock over oil-based ones
ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The role of world's national-level oil companies and international oil companies with large petrochemical assets accounts for a significant share of the petrochemicals market. Monetary investments made by national oil companies are significantly supports growth of the petrochemicals market.
The gradual rise in petroleum prices as most economies around the world slowly gather momentum after COVID-19 is helping to lift several associated business segments, including petrochemicals. This is stimulating the growth of the petrochemicals market after a lean period due to travel restrictions, dwindling oil & gas prices, and production cuts during the peak of the pandemic.
However, extensive disruptions in raw material supply chains during the pandemic, restricted movement of goods, and steep decline in the volume of seaborne transportation have impacted the overall petrochemicals market estimated to display moderate growth in the upcoming years. The petrochemicals market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2030.
Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1316
Petrochemicals Market – Key Findings of Report
China, Emerging Economies Contribute Substantially to Leading Position of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific held more than 50% share of the petrochemicals market in 2019. China made leading revenue contribution to the regional market due to the extensive demand for petrochemicals from building & construction, automotive, and electronics sectors.
Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, developing countries in the region contributed significantly in terms of revenue to the petrochemicals market. Petrochemicals are extensively used in the chemical industries that manufacture products for various other end-use industries such as paints & coatings and textiles.
The growth of the building & construction sector in developing countries of the region extended ample opportunities in the petrochemicals market. This, along with persistent demand for petrochemicals from the building & construction sector in other parts of the world, accounted for its leading share among end-use segments in the petrochemicals market in the recent past.
According to estimations of analysts at TMR, the building & construction sector is projected to hold more than 30% share of the petrochemicals market by 2030.
Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Petrochemicals Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1316
The presence of a sizeable electronics industry wherein petrochemicals are widely used in the petrochemicals market in the region.
Use in Automobile Components for Functional Advantages Fosters Growth
The automobile components manufactured from petrochemicals products offer exceptional benefits such as lightweight that eventually helps with less fuel consumption. This, in turn, helps to control pollution to some extent.
Design flexibility and durability are some other factors that favor the demand for petrochemicals in the manufacture of automobile components. Automobile components such as tires, interiors, parts of the vehicle body, and dashboard are manufactured using petrochemical intermediates.
Automobile components manufactured from petrochemicals have other benefits too. Ease in processing of petrochemicals helps cut down assembling time in the manufacture of automobile components.
The use of petrochemicals is related to improve the safety aspect of automobiles. This stimulates the petrochemicals market.
Buy our Premium Research Report on Petrochemicals Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1316<ype=S
Ethylene to Stay Leading Product for Use in Numerous Applications
Ethylene is estimated to continue to be the leading product segment in the petrochemicals market. Ethylene is primarily used in the production of ethylene dichloride, ethylene oxide, and ethyl-benzene that are key petrochemical derivatives used in the packaging and building & construction sectors. The growth of the building & construction sector in most parts of the world prior to COVID-19 validates ethylene to be the leading product segment in the petrochemicals market.
Food & beverages, rubber & plastic, and medical are some other key end-use industries of ethylene and its derivatives.
Petrochemicals Market – Growth Drivers
- Demand for petrochemicals across an array of end-use industries from manufacturing to consumer goods drives petrochemicals market
- Interest of national and international oil companies and money invested to increase the economic value of petroleum stimulate petrochemicals market
Petrochemicals Market – Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the petrochemicals market are BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., BP Plc, Total S.A., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Dow.
Global Petrochemicals Market: Segmentation
Petrochemicals Market, by Product
- Methanol
- Formaldehyde
- Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)
- MTBE
- Ethylene
- Polyethylene
- Ethylene Oxide
- Ethanolamine
- Ethyl Alcohol
- Acetaldehyde
- Propylene
- Polypropylene
- Propylene Oxide
- Acrylonitrile
- Acrylic Acid
- C4 Stream
- Butadiene
- Isobutylene
- Benzene
- Ethyl benzene
- Cumene
- Cyclohexane
- Toluene
- Xylene
Petrochemicals Market, by End-use Industry
- Aerospace
- Agriculture
- Automotive
- Building & Construction
- Consumer & Industrial Goods
- Electrical & Electronics
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare
- Marine
- Paints & Coatings
- Power & Utilities
- Pulp & Paper
- Textiles & Leather
- Others (including Packaging and Fuel)
Petrochemicals Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Industry:
Neodymium Market - Value chains in the chemicals sector are being reconfigured due to complexities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies in the neodymium market are witnessing economic and geopolitical shifts due to the pandemic. Changing consumer demands are affecting bottom lines and profitability. Hence, stakeholders are focusing on mission critical projects in key revenue generating sectors such as permanent magnets, phosphors & luminescence, and metallurgy.
Lignosulfonates Market - The global lignosulfonates market is broadly affected by several factors, including increase in usage of lignosulfonates in various end-use industries such as animal feed binders, concrete additives, and dust control. The rise in the global demand for calcium lignosulfonates and sodium lignosulfonates has led to significant growth in the usage of lignosulfonates. The increase in production and demand for dust control is expected to be the primary driver of the global lignosulfonates market. The growth of the animal feed binders & concrete additives industry is also propelling the demand for lignosulfonates.
About Us:
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact Us:
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/petrochemicals.html
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
Share this article