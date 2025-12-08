Investment of Approx. USD 460,000 for the Development of a Prototype Mpox Detection Test with NIPRO, TBA, Japan Institute for Health Security and others

TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund announced today an investment of approximately JPY 70 million (USD 460,0001) for the development of a prototype detection test for mpox (formerly known as monkeypox2).

Mpox is a viral infectious disease that has been spreading in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and across sub-Saharan Africa. According to a situation report by the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 170,000 cases of mpox were confirmed in 141 countries between January 2022 and October 20253. WHO also reported that surveillance data for the January-May 2024 period in DRC indicated that 62% of the fatalities occurred in children aged under 5 years, where the case fatality ratio in this age group ranged from approximately 7 to 9%4. Due to the sharp increase in cases, a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) was declared again in August 2024 against the widespread outbreak in the African region, following the declaration made in July 2022. Although the emergency declaration was lifted in September 2025, mpox cases continue to be reported in neighboring countries, and the risk of severe complications and re-emergence remains a concern 5.

Mpox is mainly classified into two strains/clades, and infection rates and disease severity vary depending on the type. Locally, diagnostic systems currently available for identifying the clades remain insufficient, and developing simple and rapid diagnostic tests with clade distinguishing capabilities is urgently needed to prevent the further spread of infection.

Against this background, the GHIT Fund will invest approximately 70 million yen (USD 460,0001) in the development of a prototype mpox detection test. The project involves NIPRO CORPORATION, a global comprehensive healthcare company in the medical devices and pharmaceuticals; TBA Co., Ltd, a venture company originating from Tohoku University; the Japan Institute for Health Security (JIHS); the international non-profit organization PATH (USA); and the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB). The project seeks to develop a prototype detection test capable of distinguishing clades using the Iso-PAS method—an inexpensive and simple genetic testing technique—and its performance will be evaluated. This will enable easy testing even in facilities with limited infrastructure, facilitating prompt and appropriate treatment while helping to prevent the spread of infection.

The GHIT Fund joined the Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness (GloPID-R) 6 as a member in September 2025. GloPID-R brings together funders investing in research related to new or re-emerging infectious diseases. The GHIT Fund is the second organization from Japan to join GloPID-R as a member after the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED). We will continue to support the development of innovative diagnostic technologies to enable swift responses to future public health challenges.

1 USD1 = JPY154.10, the approximate exchange rate on October 31, 2025.

2 Mpox was renamed from monkeypox by WHO in 2022

https://www.who.int/news/item/28-11-2022-who-recommends-new-name-for-monkeypox-disease

3 WHO: Global Mpox Trends. https://worldhealthorg.shinyapps.io/mpx_global/ (Published on November 21, 2025)

4 WHO: Disease Outbreak News Mox – Democratic Republic of the Congo https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2024-DON522 (Published on June 21, 2024)

5 Africa CDC: https://africacdc.org/news-item/mpox-still-a-continental-emergency-africa-cdc-advisory-group-recommends/

(Published on September 4)

6 GloPID-R Secretariat receives funding from the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation program.

The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership (PPP) fund that was formed between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests in and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at addressing neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, which afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. In collaboration with global partners, the GHIT Fund mobilizes Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases.

https://www.ghitfund.org/en

Appendix: Project Details

ID: G2025-125

Project Title Development and performance evaluation of Iso-PAS technology for mpox detection (Iso-PAS Mpox) Collaboration Partners 1. NIPRO CORPORATION (Japan) 2. TBA Co., Ltd. (Japan) 3. Japan Institute for Health Security (JIHS/ Japan) 4. PATH (USA) 5. Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale

(INRB/ Democratic Republic of the Congo) Disease Mpox Intervention Diagnostic Stage Technical Feasibility Awarded Amount JPY 71,279,693 (USD 462,555) Status New Project Summary [Project objective] A test kit will be developed that can distinguish between MPXV Clade I and Clade II using the Iso-PAS method, an inexpensive and simple genetic testing method. A future aim is to register the test kit on the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) following the accumulation of proven data from MPXV outbreak regions. [Project design] The following activities are to be implemented in the project: 1) Development of a prototype Iso-PAS Mpox test kit, and its performance evaluation. 2) Performance study of the prototype kit using clinical specimens from the DRC. Project Detail https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/250/en

*All amounts are listed at an exchange rate of USD1 = JPY154.10, the approximate exchange rate on October 31, 2025.

