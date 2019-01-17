Investment in Research Key to Growth of Personalised Nutrition, says New Report from just-drinks and just-food

LONDON, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

A lack of solid scientific evidence will hold back the development of personalised nutrition, according to the latest report from FUTURES - the new insights service from just-food and just-drinks.

The report, 'Eat what you are: The future of personalised nutrition' suggests that as the use of DNA to determine diet becomes more prevalent, food and drinks companies should looks to invest in research.

The latest free report from FUTURES offers a detailed look at the path to personalised nutrition, the significant scientific challenges that need to be overcome and the initiatives that could hold the answers.

In keeping with all FUTURES reports, it also considers the trends driving change and what food and drinks companies need to think about now, in order to prepare for the future.

Key features in the report include:

An exclusive interview with one of the leading lights in the world of personalised nutrition - José M Ordovás Ph.D, senior scientist & director of the nutrition and genomics laboratory, USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University , Boston MA

The consumer trends driving personalised nutrition

A closer look at the companies driving innovation

Five things food and drinks companies can start to do now

FUTURES editor Lucy Britner said: "While the trend for personalised nutrition among consumers continues to grow, there is a need for more scientific research when it comes to using genetics to determine what we should eat and drink.

"This is the fourth in a series of future insights reports, designed to look at what will disrupt the food and drinks industries and offer insight into what businesses can start to do now."

FUTURES was launched in October 2018 by just-food & just-drinks' parent company Aroq.

Starting with a series of digital magazines, the FUTURES service covers everything from new technologies to emerging consumer trends. The first edition studies the growth of autonomous grocery delivery and how it is likely to impact the food and drinks industries, while the second edition explores the world of cannabis in food and drinks. Report number three looks at the possibility of a world without plastic.

Visit the just-food or just-drinks FUTURES microsite to download this report - and the previous three - for free.

