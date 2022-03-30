Investment in facilities from both the government and private sector, helping to meet rising demand from a growing population will create a greater need for medical devices in Bahrain: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Bahrain has 17 hospitals and 21 accredited medical centers which is expected to grow in the coming years owing to increasing investments by both public and private sectors thereby driving the demand for Diagnostic devices market in Bahrain .

Increased involvement of Public and Private sector in Healthcare: The public sector accounts for most healthcare expenditure and supply of healthcare services in Bahrain. The country has a network of 37 NHRA accredited public and private hospitals. There is total 788 healthcare facilities licensed in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2020. Ministry of Health (MOH) is responsible for the oversight and regulation of the healthcare industry within Bahrain. Medical Devices regulation in Bahrain is directed by National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA). An increase in number of private hospitals is expected to boost growth of the healthcare facilities in Bahrain.

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Bahrain include diabetes, respiratory infections, genetic diseases (sickle cell and thalassemia), and cardiovascular disease. Recent trends also reflect an increasing cancer rate. There is a continuous rise in the non-communicable diseases in Bahrain, which has resulted in the high demand for more specific and accurate diagnosis.

Technological Advancements (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) to Rise: A Surging number of technological developments and a rising number of product approvals propel market growth during the forecast period in Bahrain. Automated immunoassay analyzers market is set to flourish owing to the growing shift in trend towards lab automated coupled with increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. Technologically advanced TCM and rising prevalence of chronic disorders leading to the adoption of these devices for monitoring Oxygen and Carbon dioxide in Bahrain.

The report titled "Bahrain Blood Gas and POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market Outlook to 2026- Multiple programs to modernize the Bahraini healthcare sector in future including Health Insurance, Health centers and Primary Care Autonomy" by Ken Research suggested that the Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) market is expected to see double digit growth in all the three segments of the market. Increased investment in the healthcare from both government and private sector and high disease prevalence are driving the market in Bahrain. Increased focus on improving the quality of healthcare by the private sector will boost the overall medical devices industry in Bahrain.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Bahrain Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) Overview

Market Ecosystem

Value chain Analysis

Detailed Analysis on 'Blood Gas Analyzer Market in Bahrain ' (Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies)

' (Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies) Detailed Analysis on Immunoassay Analyzer Market in Bahrain (Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies)

(Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies) Detailed Analysis on Transcutaneous Monitors Market in Bahrain (Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies)

(Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies) Major Challenges in Bahrain Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA and TCM) Market

Oman Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitor Market Outlook to 2025 – Remarkable growth in the distribution and quality of health services in Oman has added to previous health achievements and stimulated the growth in future

Oman Diagnostic Device market has presented remarkable growth in the distribution and quality of health services due to the high interest and planned objectives to improve the healthcare infrastructure in Oman. The Oman Healthcare Vision 2040 which is expected to give a visible boost in terms of infrastructure will help the various specialized segments to grow which in turn will help create a huge demand for the diagnostic equipment in ICUs and NICUs.

Egypt Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitors Market Outlook to 2025 – Growing Healthcare Infrastructure, Increasing Testing Parameters and Higher Demand for POC Devices to Drive the market

Egypt Diagnostic Device (Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitors) market will be growing at a steady growth rate over the period of 5 years, 2020-2025 and is supported by increased testing due to high disease prevalence in the country and the demand for such devices by healthcare facilities as they are shifting towards POC Devices. Increasing healthcare infrastructure is also going to generate demand for such products in Egypt.

UAE Blood Gas, Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitoring Market Outlook to 2025- Rising demand for quality healthcare and growing privatization in the healthcare sector will drive the medical diagnostic equipment market in UAE

UAE Diagnostic Device market to show a steady growth rate over the review period 2020-2025 supported by increase in geriatric population in the country along with the transition of healthcare facilities from central lab devices to POC Devices. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure is also going to generate demand for such products in UAE.

India Blood Gas and Cardiac Biomarker POC Analyzer Market Outlook to FY'2025-By Product (Device and Reagent), By Device Type (Medium to High Workload and Single Test Analyzer Device), By Region (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) and By End User (Hospital, Clinics and Small Health Setup and Diagnostic Labs)

India blood gas and cardiac biomarker POC analyzer market grew at a double digit growth rate over the review period FY'2014-FY'2019. The market growth was supported by increase in public healthcare expenditure, growth in healthcare infrastructure in the country and rise in elderly population. The markets were observed to be in growth stage and will continue to remain so in the coming years. The demand for low cost devices and cheap cost per test along with change in decision making authority from doctors to hospital administration has significantly affected the growth in the market and has changed the procurement landscape in the industry.

Thailand Blood Gas Analyzer and Cardiac Biomarker Market Outlook to 2025 – Blood Gas Analyzer: By Device Type (Medium to High Workload and Single Test Analyzer), By Product (Device and Reagent), By Region

Thailand Blood Gas market in terms of the number of devices installed increased with a single-digit CAGR of ~% over the review period 2014-2019. The market was observed to be at a growth stage owing to the growing demand for medical tourism and supporting government policies under Thailand 4.0. The market is booming owing to the rising number of Acute Myocardial Infarction & Heart Failure patients coupled with the Improving healthcare system and Per Capita Health Expenditure of the country. Thailand Cardiac Biomarker Market is currently positioned to be in the growth stage with the presence of over 15-20 players along with ~% CAGR in a number of devices installed during the period 2014-2019. The rising number of cases related to heart diseases, increasing elderly population, improving government health expenditure, and higher growth in the medical insurance sector are the major reasons behind positive growth in an increasing number of devices installed in the country.

