Investment in APAC Data Center Colocation Market to Hit $19.08 Billion in 2028, More than 2,963 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Upcoming Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's research report, the APAC data center colocation market growing at a CAGR of 8.02% during 2022-2028.
Browse In-Depth TOC on the APAC Data Center Colocation Market
65 – Tables
179 – Charts
371 – Pages
The APAC region is experiencing rapid growth in the data center colocation market, with several countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Indonesia being major centers for development. In 2023, notable investors in APAC include GDS Services, SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), China Mobile, Equinix, Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Keppel Data Centres, NEXTDC, AirTrunk, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Chindata Group, Edge Centres, ePLDT, Yotta Infrastructure Solutions, AdaniConneX, Yondr, CDC Data Centres, DCI Indonesia, NTT Global Data Centers, CtrlS Datacenters, Princeton Digital Group, Web Werks, and others. APAC is the fastest-growing region for the data center markets across the globe. There is an increase in the development of edge data centers across the region in APAC with the growing demand for data centers.
Countries in the APAC region, like India, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam, are in such locations that these are essentially connected to major economies worldwide. With increasing digitalization and increasing investments from major tech companies in these countries, an increase in data generation, storage, and connectivity demand is being seen.
Therefore, the APAC region has seen investment in inland and international connectivity solutions. Inland connectivity has increased, and local players and the government are taking initiatives. However, for international connectivity, many regional players are laying the increasing submarine cable network. Submarine cables can transmit data much faster, which helps in multiple sectors. Since new submarine cable landing stations and internet exchange points, data center operators develop data centers to leverage better connectivity and make data centers carrier neutral.
APAC Data Center Colocation Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 19.08 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 12.01 Billion
|
CAGR By Revenue (2022-2028)
|
8.02 %
|
Market Size - Area (2028)
|
14.86 Million Square Feet
|
Power Capacity (2028)
|
2,963 MW
|
Colocation Market by Revenue (2028)
|
USD 35.56 Billion
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Colocation Service, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
|
Market Dynamics
|
Investment Analysis
AirTrunk was also a major investor in the APAC data center colocation market in 2022 with a share of 5.0% and invested across several data center facilities in Japan, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and other locations. It was followed by VNET Group, with an investment share of around 3.8%, with the development of data centers across China. CDC Data Centres has a market share of around 3.7% and has invested in developing data centers in Australia. CDC Data Centres is followed by Digital Realty, with an investment share of about 2.9% in 2022, which invested around $350 million in several data center facilities across the APAC region. It was followed by Equinix, with an investment share of around 2.4% and an investment of around $290 million in several data centers across the region. In investments, NEXTDC had a market share of around 2.2% in 2022; it is investing in data centers across Australia.
In terms of power capacity, Chindata Group is a major operator with a market share of around 10.1% in 2022 in the APAC data center colocation market. It added a power capacity of around 190 MW through constructing and expanding data centers across China, India, Thailand, and Malaysia in 2022. It is followed by GDS Services, which added around 168 MW of power capacity in China. It had a market share of around 8.9% in power capacity in the APAC data center colocation market.
Segmentation Insights
- The development of colocation data centers dominates the data center construction market in APAC in terms of the number of investments. Several new entrants entered the APAC data center colocation market for the development of colocation facilities. Hyperscale data center operators also increase their market presence with investments in cloud regions. In 2022, some countries, such as Indonesia, Australia, and Myanmar, also witnessed investments in enterprise data centers.
- The APAC data center colocation market has strong growth potential in electrical infrastructure due to the high demand for lithium-ion and nickel-zinc batteries used in UPS systems. Operators can also adopt new-age generator sets that run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), natural gas, etc.
- There is a market demand for air- and water-based cooling solutions in terms of cooling infrastructure. Operators, especially in Southeast Asia, are more inclined toward adopting water-based cooling solutions due to the tropical climate. The APAC data center colocation market has opportunities for rack infrastructure vendors with the growth in the adoption of racks of 42U to 52U in height. Some countries in the region also adopt racks below 42U height.
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
Vendors
Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk Operating
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Services
- Keppel Data Centers
- NTT Global Data Centers
- NEXTDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centers
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
- Bridge Data Centres
- Big Data Exchange (BDx)
- CDC Data Centres
- Chayora
- Chindata Group
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CtrlS Datacenters
- Digital Edge DC
- Iron Mountain
- LG Uplus
- Nxtra by Airtel
- OneAsia Network
- Open DC
- Pi Datacenters
- Princeton Digital Group
- Regal Orion
- SpaceDC
- SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)
- Sify Technologies
- Tenglong Holding Group
- Viettel IDC
- VNET
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
New Entrants
- AdaniConneX
- Data Center First
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)
- Evolution Data Centres
- Hickory
- MettaDC
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- Pure Data Centres Group
- Vantage Data Centers
- YCO Cloud
- YTL Data Center
- Yondr
Market Segmentation
Colocation Service
- Retail Colocation
- Wholesale Colocation
Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Hong Kong
- Australia
- New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Taiwan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Other Southeast Asian Countries
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the APAC data center colocation market?
What is the growth rate of the APAC data center colocation market?
What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the APAC data center colocation market by 2028?
What are the key trends in the APAC data center colocation market?
How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the APAC data center colocation market by 2028?
Share this article