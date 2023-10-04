Investment in APAC Data Center Colocation Market to Hit $19.08 Billion in 2028, More than 2,963 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Upcoming Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's research report, the APAC data center colocation market growing at a CAGR of 8.02% during 2022-2028.

APAC Data Center Colocation Market Research Report by Arizton

The APAC region is experiencing rapid growth in the data center colocation market, with several countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Indonesia being major centers for development. In 2023, notable investors in APAC include GDS Services, SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), China Mobile, Equinix, Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Keppel Data Centres, NEXTDC, AirTrunk, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Chindata Group, Edge Centres, ePLDT, Yotta Infrastructure Solutions, AdaniConneX, Yondr, CDC Data Centres, DCI Indonesia, NTT Global Data Centers, CtrlS Datacenters, Princeton Digital Group, Web Werks, and others. APAC is the fastest-growing region for the data center markets across the globe. There is an increase in the development of edge data centers across the region in APAC with the growing demand for data centers.

Countries in the APAC region, like India, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam, are in such locations that these are essentially connected to major economies worldwide. With increasing digitalization and increasing investments from major tech companies in these countries, an increase in data generation, storage, and connectivity demand is being seen.

Therefore, the APAC region has seen investment in inland and international connectivity solutions. Inland connectivity has increased, and local players and the government are taking initiatives. However, for international connectivity, many regional players are laying the increasing submarine cable network. Submarine cables can transmit data much faster, which helps in multiple sectors. Since new submarine cable landing stations and internet exchange points, data center operators develop data centers to leverage better connectivity and make data centers carrier neutral.

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 19.08 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 12.01 Billion CAGR By Revenue (2022-2028) 8.02 % Market Size - Area (2028) 14.86 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 2,963 MW Colocation Market by Revenue (2028) USD 35.56 Billion Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Colocation Service, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Market Dynamics Adoption of Cloud-Based Services to Drive the Data Center Market

M&A & JV Pathway to Grow

Increase in Submarine Connectivity

Increase in Internet Connectivity and Digital Economy

Investment Analysis

AirTrunk was also a major investor in the APAC data center colocation market in 2022 with a share of 5.0% and invested across several data center facilities in Japan, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and other locations. It was followed by VNET Group, with an investment share of around 3.8%, with the development of data centers across China. CDC Data Centres has a market share of around 3.7% and has invested in developing data centers in Australia. CDC Data Centres is followed by Digital Realty, with an investment share of about 2.9% in 2022, which invested around $350 million in several data center facilities across the APAC region. It was followed by Equinix, with an investment share of around 2.4% and an investment of around $290 million in several data centers across the region. In investments, NEXTDC had a market share of around 2.2% in 2022; it is investing in data centers across Australia.

In terms of power capacity, Chindata Group is a major operator with a market share of around 10.1% in 2022 in the APAC data center colocation market. It added a power capacity of around 190 MW through constructing and expanding data centers across China, India, Thailand, and Malaysia in 2022. It is followed by GDS Services, which added around 168 MW of power capacity in China. It had a market share of around 8.9% in power capacity in the APAC data center colocation market.

Segmentation Insights

The development of colocation data centers dominates the data center construction market in APAC in terms of the number of investments. Several new entrants entered the APAC data center colocation market for the development of colocation facilities. Hyperscale data center operators also increase their market presence with investments in cloud regions. In 2022, some countries, such as Indonesia , Australia , and Myanmar , also witnessed investments in enterprise data centers.

, , and , also witnessed investments in enterprise data centers. The APAC data center colocation market has strong growth potential in electrical infrastructure due to the high demand for lithium-ion and nickel-zinc batteries used in UPS systems. Operators can also adopt new-age generator sets that run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), natural gas, etc.

There is a market demand for air- and water-based cooling solutions in terms of cooling infrastructure. Operators, especially in Southeast Asia , are more inclined toward adopting water-based cooling solutions due to the tropical climate. The APAC data center colocation market has opportunities for rack infrastructure vendors with the growth in the adoption of racks of 42U to 52U in height. Some countries in the region also adopt racks below 42U height.

Vendors

Data Center Investors

AirTrunk Operating

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Keppel Data Centers

NTT Global Data Centers

NEXTDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centers

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

Bridge Data Centres

Big Data Exchange (BDx)

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

Chindata Group

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

Digital Edge DC

Iron Mountain

LG Uplus

Nxtra by Airtel

OneAsia Network

Open DC

Pi Datacenters

Princeton Digital Group

Regal Orion

SpaceDC

SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)

Sify Technologies

Tenglong Holding Group

Viettel IDC

VNET

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Entrants

AdaniConneX

Data Center First

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Evolution Data Centres

Hickory

MettaDC

Nautilus Data Technologies

Pure Data Centres Group

Vantage Data Centers

YCO Cloud

YTL Data Center

Yondr

Market Segmentation

Colocation Service

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

APAC

China



Hong Kong



Australia



New Zealand



India



Japan



Taiwan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



Philippines



Vietnam



Other Southeast Asian Countries

