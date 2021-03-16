Investment Banking & Trading Services Market to Reach $520.02 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in huge financial challenges among investors, & other external forces that compel a business to arrange finances for their business expansions drive the growth of the global investment banking & trading services market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Service Type (Equity Underwriting & Debt Underwriting Services, Trading & Related Services, Financial Advisory, AND Others) and Industry Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global investment banking & trading services industry was estimated at $267.86 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $520.02 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in huge financial challenges among investors, & other external forces that compels a business to arrange finances for their business expansions has worked as the major factor driving the growth of the global investment banking & trading services market. Also, surge in demand for fundamental advisory from corporate companies and increase in need for capital requirements & business expansion among firms supplement the growth yet more. On the other hand, rapid growth in cyber-attacks & data thefts and stringent government regulations imposed by several government bodies restrain the growth to some extent. However, developing economies offer significant opportunities for investment banking solution providers. This factor has been beneficial for the market growth.

Covid-19 scenario-

Evolving financial regulations, during the pandemic, has impacted the global investment banking & trading services market negatively.

However, the key players in the market have started enhancing the existing business models and operational platforms, which in tsurn has aided the market to recoup soon.

The trading & related services segment to lead the trail by 2027-

Based on service type, the trading & related services segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global investment banking & trading services market share in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. This is attributed to the fact that demand for trading activities such as principal trading & market making and proprietary trading is gaining momentum among financial advisory firms, banks, insurance companies, and others. The financial advisory segment, on the other hand would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, owing to the fact that investment bankers are increasingly providing financial advisory services to a wide range of clients across several government bodies, corporations, and institutions.

The BFSI segment to maintain the lion's share-

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global investment banking & trading services market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. This is due to the fact that investment banking primarily provides trading & related services such as underwriting to manage risk & raise funds. Simultaneously, the healthcare segment would register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period. This is because this sector essentially engages exporting & importing and pharmaceutical chemicals & healthcare finance for the purchase of medicines & equipment.

North America garnered the major share in terms of revenue-

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2019, generating nearly half of the global investment banking & trading services market, owing to sharp rise in financial activities in the emerging economies and increased focus toward expanding business activities in the region. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would showcase a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.This is due to sharp rise in financial activities in the emerging economies and increased focus toward expanding business activities in the province.

Key players in the industry-

Barclays

Citigroup, Inc.

Bank of America Corporation

Deutsche Bank AG

Wells Fargo

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Morgan Stanley

UBS

