Investment and Financing Conference of the 6th China International College Students' 'Internet +' Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Held in Guangzhou

Special exchange meetings on new materials, next-generation IT, intelligent manufacturing and biotech were held online early in the process with the support of an online resource exchange platform. Thousands of quality projects reached out to investors. Many attracted large sums of investment as well as received invitations of implementation and cooperation.

Projects were presented on the spot. For example, the project submitted by South China University of Technology conducted further study on high-performance nanocrystalline core around the world. 23 products from 7 series rolled out by its crew have higher passed-yield than the market's average. The project submitted by University of Science and Technology of China focused on precision cancer treatment. The project submitted by Peking University was an analog chip with high reliability and high performance focusing on power management. Eye-catching roadshows were made.

The conference is one of the competition's concurrent events. It will continue to translate the competition's results into products. Representatives from governments, investment and financing institutes, park incubators, upstream and downstream enterprises of industrial chains attended the event and negotiated with competing teams on the spot.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341720/During_Conference.jpg

